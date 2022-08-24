Only a tiny fraction of infants, toddlers, and preschoolers in New York City have received a full course of COVID-19 vaccines, according to data shared Wednesday by the city’s health department.
Municipal figures show more than half a million children between 6 months and 4 years of age live in the city. Of those, just more than 8,000 are fully immunized against the viral disease’s worst outcomes. That comes out to less than 2%.
All told, 6% of children in this age group have gotten at least one dose.
Young children have been eligible for the vaccine since June. But less than two months after opening pediatric vaccination sites, the city shut them down, citing low demand and a need to pivot to the growing monkeypox outbreak. Toddler-sized COVID vaccines are still available at pediatricians’ offices, although some doctors told Gothamist they didn’t have the equipment to safely store the shots.
The news comes as young children and their siblings prepare to return to pre-K, grade school, and day care. Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it no longer recommended routine COVID testing in school settings. Children also won’t have to quarantine after a known exposure, and masks aren’t required.
Patrick Gallahue, a spokesperson for the city’s health department, said it has tried to answer families’ questions and promote vaccination.
“We will continue to do everything we can to remind families that vaccination protects the youngest New Yorkers from COVID as well as their friends, families, and caretakers,” he added.