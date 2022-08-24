Only a tiny fraction of infants, toddlers, and preschoolers in New York City have received a full course of COVID-19 vaccines, according to data shared Wednesday by the city’s health department.

Municipal figures show more than half a million children between 6 months and 4 years of age live in the city. Of those, just more than 8,000 are fully immunized against the viral disease’s worst outcomes. That comes out to less than 2%.

All told, 6% of children in this age group have gotten at least one dose.