The New York City Council’s unionized legislative staffers are pushing back on the Council’s plan to end the option of hybrid work by the end of October.

In a petition with more than 200 signatures sent to Council Speaker Adrienne Adams Wednesday, Council employees demanded she keep a hybrid work option for all employees and immediately bargain with them over the change.

“The Council can’t afford the brain drain and high vacancy rates plaguing other parts of City government where remote work has been eliminated,” the petition reads. “Remote work is a non-economic offering to staff that increases employee retention and well-being, and establishes a more accessible workplace.”