A 31-year-old woman who died on Rikers Island earlier this year suffered from untreated diabetes that went unnoticed amid dysfunction in the jail system, a new legal filing alleges.

Mary Yehudah was incarcerated at the Rose M. Singer Center on Rikers Island when she was discovered unresponsive in her cell on the morning of May 17th. She was pronounced dead the next day at Elmhurst Hospital, becoming the 21st fatality on Rikers Island since the start of last year.

Though the results of a Medical Examiner’s autopsy still have not been released, media reports, relying on unidentified correctional officials, initially attributed the cause of death to a drug overdose.

But in a notice of claim on Tuesday, attorneys for Yehudah offered their own narrative, alleging gross negligence and medical malpractice on the part of the city’s correctional health care system.

Yehuda’s toxicology report revealed no sign of drug use, instead showing that she suffered cardiac arrest as a result of diabetic ketoacidosis, a complication of diabetes, said Ilyssa Fuchs, an attorney representing the victim’s family.

Her condition could have been discovered in time if correction officials conducted routine urine and blood tests when Yehudah arrived at Rikers Island in February, the claim alleges. Those tests are legally mandated under city law.