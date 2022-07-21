Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee for New York governor, was pulled to the floor during a tussle Thursday with a man who appeared to walk onstage and grab the candidate’s right arm in the middle of his speech, according to video of the event.

A witness’ video obtained by Spectrum News 1 shows a man wearing a ballcap walking onto the flatbed trailer Zeldin was speaking from in the village of Fairport, just east of Rochester.

Zeldin used his arm to hold the man back and grab the man's wrist, at which point, the man grabbed on and dragged Zeldin to the stage as at least three people subdued the trespasser. Zeldin appeared to escape unscathed and waited toward the back of the stage as the other people held the man down, the video showed.

In a statement, Zeldin’s campaign said the man “attempted to stab” Zeldin. Police had not yet commented as of 10 p.m. Thursday.

“Congressman Zeldin, [lieutenant governor nominee] Alison Esposito and all members of Team Zeldin are safe following tonight’s attack,” Zeldin spokesperson Katie Vincentz said in a statement. “Far more must be done to make New York safe again.”