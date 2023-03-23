The NYPD is routinely delaying requests for public records, including body camera footage, incident reports and officers' disciplinary records, making it harder for New Yorkers to fact-check their claims and hold them accountable, according to a new lawsuit.

The suit, filed this week in state court in Manhattan, argues the NYPD has a pattern of slow-walking requests for information that should be easily available, “obstructing New Yorkers’ legal right to see how our tax dollars are spent and how our laws are enforced.” It calls on the NYPD to speed up its process — or for a court monitor to take over if police can't fix the problem on their own.

"This is about holding the NYPD accountable and really just protecting the rights of New Yorkers to know what our government is doing,” said Albert Cahn, executive director of the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project, which brought the case.

In an emailed statement, city law department spokesperson Nicholas Paolucci said the agency has not yet been served with legal papers, but said “the Law Department will review the lawsuit once served.” The NYPD issued a similar statement.

Journalists, attorneys and other members of the public request tens of thousands of records from the NYPD every year. But according to city data, it often takes months, or even years, for the NYPD to turn over those records — if they do at all.

State law requires government agencies to share their records with the public, barring a few exceptions. Law enforcement, for example, can deny a request if handing over a document or piece of footage could jeopardize an open investigation or identify a confidential source.

Agencies are supposed to either turn over materials or give specific reasons for a denial, based on the exceptions laid out in law. Either way, they’re supposed to give an answer in a timely fashion.