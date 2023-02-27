Thousands of New York City public housing residents forced to cook with hotplates during months-long gas outages could see some speedier service fixes under a bill before state lawmakers.

The legislation would order the New York City Housing Authority to report specific timelines and progress updates for repairs and penalize utility companies with small daily fines if they don’t show “good faith” efforts to get the gas back up and running.

Gas outages are a common problem across NYCHA campuses, with the agency reporting cut-offs at 62 public housing complexes Tuesday, including one at the O’Dwyer Gardens campus in Brooklyn, dating back over a year. Tenants say they are often in the dark about when their service will be restored or why repairs take months.

State Sen. Zellnor Myrie, a Brooklyn Democrat sponsoring the bill, said long gas outages are unacceptable, especially when they make cooking hard and cause residents to spend more on prepared foods.

“Can you imagine your gas being out for months and not hearing from anyone — the utility company, the city or NYCHA about what the plan for restoration is?” Myrie said. “If you can’t cook on your stove … you don’t care who is responsible for it. You just want the service restored.”

He said his goal is to get NYCHA, city agencies and utility companies like Con Edison and National Grid to work together to quickly restore service. The legislation faces a second committee vote Tuesday, bringing it closer to the Senate floor for a full vote. Bronx Democrat Chantel Jackson is sponsoring the Assembly version.

NYCHA blames persistent outages and lengthy repairs on aging infrastructure, a result of decades of disinvestment in public housing by the state and federal government. NYCHA faces up to $68.6 billion in capital repair needs over the next decade, according to one agency estimate, with debts mounting, due in part to unpaid rent during the pandemic.