A coalition of 15 state senators has urged the Empire State Development Corporation to halt all Penn Station redevelopment plans until the agency answers basic questions about costs, design and how the work will be funded.

The group, led by Sens. Liz Krueger and Brad Hoylman sent the letter to the ESDC this week, detailing their concerns. The project — which Gov. Kathy Hochul estimated would cost $7 billion last November — would be one of the biggest redevelopments in city history, but specifics around how it will be paid for have so far been scarce.

“We agree that New York’s transportation infrastructure – and Penn Station in particular – must be updated and sufficiently funded. We also know that we have finite resources to put toward improvements and that we must use them as wisely and effectively as possible,” the letter noted. “Yet vital information about the proposed Penn Station deal has still not been provided to taxpayers and the lawmakers elected to ensure their dollars are spent wisely and their city is developed smartly.”

Krueger and Hoylman represent parts of Manhattan that will be affected by the redevelopment.

The letter follows a similar one penned by the outgoing New York City planning commissioner in January, who also wanted to know how the state was going to pay for the project.