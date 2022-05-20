The state Legislature authorized the current speed-camera program in 2019. It allows the city to operate cameras in up to 750 school zones that use automated radar technology to catch speeders. The cameras issue $50 tickets to those traveling at least 10 miles per hour over the speed limit.

Under the 2019 law, the cameras can only operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. But under Gounardes’ bill, the cameras will be allowed to operate at all hours.

The new bill has not yet been introduced in the Assembly, but is expected to be sponsored by veteran Manhattan Assemblymember Deborah Glick, a Democrat. A spokesperson for Assembly Democrats couldn’t immediately be reached for comment late Thursday.

Gounardes, meanwhile, had been pushing for additional measures that would have bolstered the program.

The prior version of his bill would have boosted punishments for repeat offenders, suspending the registration of any vehicle that was the subject of five speed-camera tickets in two years. But the bill introduced Thursday night stripped those provisions out, opting instead for the simpler three-year extension.

State lawmakers are scheduled to end their annual legislative session on June 2, meaning the bill would likely have to be approved before then to avoid letting the speed cameras expire.

Despite the emerging agreement in Albany, it’s not quite a done deal.

Now, it will be up to the New York City Council to approve what’s known as a home rule message – essentially a request for Albany to pass a bill affecting the city – before state lawmakers put the bill to a vote.

The way the bill is currently constructed, the state Legislature will likely have to wait for the Council to approve the message before taking up the measure. In his statement, Adams said he will next turn his attention to city lawmakers.

“I now look forward to working with our partners in the City Council to deliver safer streets and a safer city for New Yorkers,” he said.