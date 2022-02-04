The Moynihan Train Hall has been open for just over a year, and one of the chief complaints from riders and the public from day one has been the lack of public seating.

Now, a coalition of federal, state, and city lawmakers is calling on the MTA and Amtrak to install benches in the cavernous main hall, which currently doesn't have any seating.

“During the holidays, hundreds of passengers were seen sitting on the floor, while scores of others roamed the station looking for places to sit. This is not only a peak season concern as Moynihan serves tens of thousands of passengers each day. The small waiting area for ticketed passengers is not enough to meet the demand,” read a letter to the chairman of both the MTA and Amtrak, sent by Rep. Jerrold Nadler; State Senators Brad Hoylman, Richard Gottfried, and Robert Jackson; Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine; and NYC Council Member Erik Bottcher.

“We need seats in the main hall where most passengers wait for their train," they added.