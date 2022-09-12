Programming note: We'll be combining Early Addition and Extra Extra intermittently throughout this fall, while James Ramsay takes his well-earned vacation days.
- On Sunday’s episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, the comedian took on famed Law & Order executive producer Dick Wolf over his close relationship with the NYPD and how that franchise has contributed to an unrealistic portrayal of police in the show and spin-offs during the 30+ year run (and counting). Oliver cites a previous interview with an anonymous writer from the show who said that if they portrayed police too negatively, the NYPD “could make it very difficult for us to shoot in New York.”
- Oliver also played a clip from a former executive producer of SVU who said “a lot of cops... aren’t trained in how to do their jobs in certain cases of sexual assault” and “a lot of cops get a lot of their information from watching SVU,” which… isn’t great. (Recent related story: In June, federal prosecutors announced an investigation of the NYPD sex crimes unit over allegations of “gender-biased policing.”)
- “Nightlife mayor” Eric Adams embraced his nickname last week, hosting a Fashion Week cocktail hour at Gracie Mansion alongside Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour.
- Meanwhile, former Mayor Bill de Blasio has done some self-reflection on how New York City’s residents view him these days, telling The New York Times: “If you’re tired of someone, you’re tired of them.”
- Newark Airport was evacuated Sunday, the 21st anniversary of the September 11th attacks, over “reports of a suspicious package.”
- A new book by White House reporter Maggie Haberman says that former President Donald Trump announced “I’m just not going to leave (the White House)” in the days following the 2020 election.
- New York magazine has ranked the awkward interactions between the Queen and the US presidents. From the piece: “In America, we’re losing one time-honored tradition, too: watching our leaders make fools of themselves as they try to behave appropriately around a monarch we rejected at our founding.”
- A New York Times year-plus investigation into private schools run by the Hasidic Jewish community revealed a systemic pattern of students graduating without meeting basic academic standards. In 2019, one school “agreed to give state standardized tests in reading and math to more than 1,000 students. Every one of them failed.” (Related: Two days before the investigation was published, but after years of such allegations, the state Education Department proposed new regulations of private schools.)
- A loft in Soho which was “designed for exactly one couple and absolutely no one else in the world,” has had a difficult time selling, even in a neighborhood where the “median home-sale prices went up 60 percent this year.” So now the sellers are offering an extra perk with purchase: “an NFT of the home as it is now, so the future owner can forever remember the space before taking a sledgehammer to it.”
