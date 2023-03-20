Law enforcement officials are meeting on Monday to discuss security and logistics concerns around the possible arrest of former President Donald Trump, who may be indicted late Monday or on Wednesday, according to a court official with knowledge of the deliberations.

The meeting is expected to include members of the Secret Service and Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, as well as NYPD brass and court officials. It will focus on potential security risks to New York City, as well as the logistics surrounding the unprecedented potential arrest of a former U.S. President, the official said.

Trump, who faces state charges related to alleged hush-money payments to a porn star, has urged his supporters to protest his arrest, which he claimed would happen on Tuesday. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has not commented on when, or if, an arrest would take place.

A court official with knowledge of the proceedings told Gothamist that the grand jury could vote on an indictment late Monday, depending on when testimony wraps up. Robert Costello, an attorney who served as a former advisor to the prosecution’s star witness, Michael Cohen, was reportedly set to testify on Monday. Cohen has said he will rebut the testimony.

If the grand jury does not vote on an indictment Monday, they are next scheduled to meet on Wednesday, the court official said. Politico first reported on the timing of a possible indictment.

Grand juries typically vote soon after they are presented with charges, and don’t normally deliberate for as long as trial juries. If a majority of the 23-person grand jury votes to indict, the defense attorney will be made aware of the charges and will work alongside prosecutors to determine a time to surrender. Trump’s attorney has said he will surrender if he is indicted.

The looming arrest has left NYPD officials bracing for the possibility of disruptions. On Monday morning, barricades went up around Lower Manhattan courthouses as dozens of photographers stood at the steps of the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse.

At an unrelated event, Mayor Eric Adams told Gothamist that his administration was “monitoring comments on social media and the NYPD is doing their normal role of making sure that there's no inappropriate actions in the city."

At least one local GOP group, the New York Young Republicans Club, was planning to heed Trump’s call to protest. Gavin Wax, the group’s president, described the event as a “little rally,” primarily attended by the group’s members, in addition to a “big Long Island contingent.”

“We want to show you can still peacefully assemble in New York,” Wax said.

A spokesperson for the NYPD did not comment directly on any security concerns.

“The NYPD’s state of readiness remains a constant at all times, for all contingencies,” a police spokesperson said. “Our communications and coordination with our partners in government and in law enforcement are fundamental tenets of our commitment to public safety.”