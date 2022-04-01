In early March, a bipartisan group of state lawmakers introduced a bill that would allow gas station owners to operate some self-service pumps in the latest attempt to roll back the law.

“It’s really simple,” said State Assemblywoman Carol Murphy, one of the bill’s co-sponsors. “We are giving consumers an option, nothing more, nothing less.”

It's a move that's popular with gas station owners like John Choi, who co-owns a Shell station in Jersey City near the Holland Tunnel. He said making some of his pumps self-service would allow him to cut his staff from eight employees to six, potentially passing off the savings onto consumers.

“It would allow us to reduce expenses and possibly lower prices to the public,” Choi told Gothamist.

That’s the same argument the bill’s supporters – gas station owners and industry lobbyists – have made in favor of bucking Garden State tradition. But attendants argue cutting their jobs would lead to chaos at the pump.

Raymond Perez, 52, works at a Sonoco down the block from Choi’s station. He’s been a gas station attendant for 11 years and thinks the potential savings to station owners would pale before losses from angry customers trying to figure out how to work the pumps while in a rush.

“Attendant help is good,” Perez said. “When some gas stations [don’t have an] attendant guy, I think it’s a lot of problems. A lot of messed up computers, you know?”

Murphy estimated that cutting those gas station attendant jobs could potentially wind up saving drivers about 15 cents per gallon of gas. But some researchers who have followed the repeated attempts to let New Jerseyans pump their own gas said there’s no evidence backing up those claims.

“Every study that's been done about this issue finds again and again that self-service would not save money and requiring employees to pump your gas really doesn't cost you anything more than maybe two cents on the gallon,” Peter Woolley, director of the School of Public and Global Affairs at Fairleigh Dickinson University, told Gothamist. “The idea that there’s a price advantage to be had is simply not true.”

State residents have also made it clear that they want to keep their full-service pumps.