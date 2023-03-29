Trash bags won’t be allowed on the sidewalks of New York before 8 p.m. starting Saturday under new sanitation department rules that aim to fight the city’s rat infestation and festering garbage mountains.

It’s a four-hour shift from a decades-old rule that allowed residents and businesses to stack their garbage bags on the curb as early as 4 p.m.

There’s some leeway under the new regulations, as residents who have trash cans with secured lids will be permitted to put bins at the curb as early as 6 p.m. on collection days. And owners of businesses that close before 8 p.m. can put garbage cans with lids on sidewalks up to an hour before they shut their doors.

The rules require trash to go out before midnight, but large residential buildings with nine or more units that receive an exemption from the city can put out garbage late at night for pickup between between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Sanitation officials hope reducing the hours trash sits on the street will give rats less time to chow down. The city recently mailed out flyers stating the rule changes will “send rats packing." The mailer showed a photo of a rat toting a wheeled suitcase.