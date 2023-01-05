It's about lunchtime in New York City, where we've had some cool lookin' MetroCards over the years. Here's what else is happening:
- Uber drivers are staging another 24-hour work stoppage today in protest of the ride-share company's lawsuit against a pay raise for New York City drivers.
- After a prominent bone collector went on the Joe Rogan podcast this week and said that 500,000 valuable woolly mammoth tusks were dumped somewhere around the East River back around 1940, people are now dangerously searching in the river for these bones.
- The Newark house that served as Uncle Junior's home in The Sopranos is for sale for $585,000.
- Last week was Broadway's best week, ticket sales-wise, since the end of 2019.
- Eric Adams and Curtis Sliwa are in a weird tabloid tit-for-tat after Sliwa said he's use feral cats to get rid of the rat infestation at Adams' Brooklyn townhouse.
- Gen Zers don't want to be plumbers or carpenters, which is a problem, since America needs carpenters and plumbers.
- Peak TV may be over.
- Natural wine is also over.
- Abercrombie & Fitch, despite its racist origin story, is back in.
- You can now order a mocktail for $20.
