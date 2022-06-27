The last day of school for public school students across New York City will bring scattered rain and thunderstorms, as well as slightly cooler temperatures.

The National Weather Service expects the stormiest weather before 5 p.m., with showers tapering off by 8 p.m.

“The greatest threat from these storms will be associated with heavy rainfall and frequent lightning,” a bulletin from the National Weather service reads. “Isolated instances of flash flooding cannot be ruled out, especially in urban regions.”

A massive front of cold air pushing east across the country will trigger Monday’s storms, from the East Coast to the deep South. Less than half an inch of rainfall is expected, overall, for the New York-metro area.

In tandem with the thunderstorms, temperatures will plummet down to 63 degrees by Monday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

If you planned to celebrate the end of school with a trip to the beach, watch out for high rip currents off of the Rockaway Peninsula as well as along Long Island beaches. A rip current warning is in effect through Monday night, with moderate rip currents projected for Tuesday.

The rest of the week will bring sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80’s, inching into the 90’s by Friday.