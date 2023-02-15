Gov. Kathy Hochul’s nominee for New York’s top judge, Hector LaSalle, just might get a full state Senate vote after all, a move that would almost certainly end with Democrats voting him down.

The state Senate’s Democratic majority is considering holding a vote Wednesday on LaSalle, the Democratic governor’s stalled pick for chief judge of the state Court of Appeals, according to three people with knowledge of the deliberations. Such a move could effectively ward off an ongoing lawsuit by Senate Republicans, who argue the full Senate — not just the judiciary committee — must confirm or reject Hochul’s nominee.

The potential vote comes a day after Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) confirmed on Tuesday that she is considering allowing it as a way of effectively declaring the GOP suit moot.

If such a vote happens on Wednesday, LaSalle’s already slim prospects for confirmation would be even slimmer: Two of his few Democratic supporters, Sens. Luis Sepulveda of the Bronx and Kevin Thomas of Long Island, are scheduled to be absent from Albany and will not be able to participate.

Sepulveda is out of town on a “family health emergency,” according to his spokesperson, Rusking Pimentel. Thomas is overseas on a pre-scheduled trip, according to the three sources who were granted anonymity to discuss ongoing negotiations.

“The senator reaffirms his conviction that Judge LaSalle possesses all the professional qualifications for the position he has been nominated by the governor,” Pimentel said. “It is the prerogative of the leadership to carry out the Senate's agenda and the senator is respectful of that process.”

A spokesperson for Thomas did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In New York, the chief judge not only sits on the Court of Appeals, the state’s top court, but also oversees the complex web of state and local courts that make up the state’s Unified Court System. The role allows the judge to be one of seven jurists who rule on major cases that leave a lasting legal precedent in New York, but also puts him in charge of a multibillion-dollar budget for a court system overseeing thousands of cases statewide.

Hochul first nominated LaSalle — the presiding justice for the midlevel Appellate Division’s Second Department, which includes Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island — for the key role of chief judge in December. LaSalle, who is of Puerto Rican heritage, would have been the first Latino to serve in the role if he were confirmed.

But the Democrat-led Senate Judiciary Committee voted down LaSalle’s nomination in January, with Thomas and Sepulveda being the only Democrats who voted to advance him to a full vote. Other Democrats were troubled in part by a series of his judicial decisions, including a 2015 case in which he sided against labor union leaders who were trying to ward off a defamation lawsuit by Cablevision. Some had also been pushing Hochul to nominate a judge with experience as a defense or civil rights lawyer; LaSalle is a former prosecutor.

The Senate’s Democratic leadership contends that the committee vote officially killed LaSalle’s nomination. But Hochul and Senate Republicans claim the state constitution — which says the governor nominates a judge with the “advice and consent” of the Senate — requires a full Senate vote.

Last week, Senate Republicans filed suit against their Democratic counterparts, asking the courts to confirm that the nomination requires a full vote.

Such a vote would likely have to happen on Wednesday if it is to happen before a state Supreme Court judge issues a ruling. Legal filings are due this week, and Wednesday is the Senate’s final day of session before its mid-February break, which runs through next week.

"We're trying to figure it out," Stewart-Cousins said Tuesday.