Sunday was the warmest New York City Marathon since the 1990s, according to race day weather reports, with temperatures at the finish line in Central Park in the low 70s. That didn’t bother Evans Chebet from Kenya who won the men's race with a time of 2 hours, eight minutes and 41 seconds. He was 13 seconds ahead of Shura Kitata, from Ethiopia.

Evans Chebet wins the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon. Photo by Bryan Bedder/New York Road Runners via Getty Images

The world champion long distance runner, Brazilian Daniel Do Nascimento, 24, collapsed before finishing. He was at the 21st mile. Sharon Lokedi from Kenya won the women's race. It was her first marathon and she finished in two hours, 23 minutes and 23 seconds. Marcel Hug of Switzerland took the men's wheelchair race for the fifth time, smashing the course record, and tied Kurt Fearnley for most men's wheelchair race wins. Susannah Scaroni won in the women's wheelchair race.

Second place Abdi Nageeye of Netherlands, winner Evans Chebet of Kenya, and third place Shura Kitata of Ethiopia pose on the podium. Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Organizers expected 50,000 runners on Sunday. In Sunset Park, former Moroccan runner Hafid El-Idrissi, 49 was there to support “my African brothers and older runners in general.” He had a table of mint tea set up along the course and was blasting Gnawa music on a speaker connected to his iPhone. “I tell my friends in the morning, it's addictive to run,” he said. “I want to let them know I’m here for them.”

Everyone's cheering for everybody. It's just like a good, happy New York scene.

Emily Lehman of Bay Ridge, Brooklyn