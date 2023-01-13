New York City’s largest nurses’ strike in decades this week was a reminder of the power of unions — and of the collective bargaining dance that now awaits Mayor Eric Adams.

As Adams settles into his second year, the vast majority of the city's union contracts have expired, and labor leaders are expected to push for raises that take into account their performance of their members during the unprecedented pandemic.

Negotiations with District Council 37, the city’s largest municipal union with 80,000 members, have already begun.

Asked Thursday how he’d approach his own negotiations with city workers, Adams spoke about his unique perspective as a former city public servant himself.

“When we talk about health care, that's my health care, when we talk about pension, that’s my pension, when we talk about the commitment of being a civil servant, that's who I was,” he said.

“I know what they do, and we’re going to be as fair and fiscally responsible as possible,” he added.

All told, the city deals with 150 bargaining units, whose members range from teachers and crossing guards to police and sanitation workers.

Unlike the nurses at the private hospitals, the state’s Taylor Law prohibits public employees from striking. Nevertheless, the contract talks pose a test for Adams, a centrist Democrat who was backed by unions during his mayoral campaign but has promised to rein in workforce spending and make “prudent use of taxpayer dollars.” A combination of factors, led by the risk of recession and the gradual drying up of federal pandemic aid, have created an uncertain fiscal outlook for the city. And which strategy Adams will employ – fiscal hawk or labor ally – remains unclear.

The outcome could have huge impacts on New Yorkers. Costly raises may force the city to make cuts to programs and services – or deepen deficits in future years.

“The mayor has said he does not want raises that are unaffordable to the city,” said Ana Champeny, vice president for research at the Citizens Budget Commission, a fiscal watchdog group. “By and large, everyone realizes that this will be a big hit to the city budget if the agreement is greater than what the city can easily absorb.”

There are signs that the recovery from the pandemic is slowing. Office buildings are still only about half full, suggesting a permanent shift by companies to hybrid work. Layoffs are occurring on Wall Street, a critical sector of the city’s economy.

On the other hand, protracted and acrimonious negotiations run the risk of demoralizing the workforce and alienating an important political base.

“The longer you wait, the longer your members are not seeing the money in their paychecks,” Champeny said.

Adams’ predecessor, Bill de Blasio, also faced demands by unions for new contracts, although in his case, all of the bargaining units had expired contracts. He settled most of them during his first year.

An unprecedented crisis

Like the nurses — who reached a deal Thursday — the municipal labor leaders have a compelling case: Many of their members took risks as they did their jobs in person during the height of the pandemic. Scores of city workers died from the virus, including 91 city education department employees. They have also had to work amid a staffing shortage and record-high inflation that’s lowered the spending power of their salaries.

“It’s time to pay the people that kept this city going,” said Harry Nespoli, president of the Uniformed Sanitationmen’s Association which has 7,100 members. The union had its first bargaining session last month.

“These city workers have to be recognized,” he added.