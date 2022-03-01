The end of COVID protocols in New York City is starting to feel like an episode of “Too Many Cooks.” Federal officials, state regulators and the mayor have all issued new guidance in recent days for masks and vaccines. Some of the new protocols complement each other — but they also leave residents and businesses with a dizzying array of exceptions to navigate.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised its advice on Friday for mask wearing indoors — setting up on- and off-ramps based on a county’s rates of cases and hospitalizations. If you live in what’s now described as an area at “low risk for severe disease,” then the feds said you can put away those masks. Live in a medium-risk locale? Then you can drop the masks, too, unless you have a pre-existing condition or are immunocompromised. In those instances, officials said to consult with a doctor before freeing the face. And the CDC also said folks in high-risk areas should keep universal masking for indoor spaces.

All of that was straightforward, and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul used the opportunity to expedite the removal of the mask mandate for schools. The policy had already been due for reconsideration this Friday.

But potentially making matters more confusing, the guidance said parents could only discard those face coverings for kids if their county officials also decided to do away with masks for schools. And under the new CDC guidelines, one of every six counties in New York is still deemed "high risk" and should push for masks indoors at schools and elsewhere.

Overlapping rulings from different sectors also made matters murky for residents in New York City.

Statistics showed that every downstate county is considered "low risk" by the CDC, meaning those mask mandates are ready to fall. And on Sunday, Mayor Eric Adams said he agreed with that assessment and took the first steps to remove the face covering policy for city schools by next week. But the mayor also opted to shift the city’s vaccine rules.

The extra pivot added another layer of changes to a rapidly evolving situation, and also created a weird limbo for every employee working in the city.

That guidance said that, starting next Monday, all jobholders in the five boroughs would still be required to be fully vaccinated to go to work, but visitors to those places — such as restaurant customers or sports fans — would not. Adams confirmed as much during a handful of appearances this week.

“When we talk about the employee mandates, it is imperative for the businesses to continue to create a safe environment for their employees,” Adams said at a press conference Monday afternoon, citing conversations he had with his health advisers. “It would send a mixed message if we lifted in one area, and we don't do the same thing with city employees.”