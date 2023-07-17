From the spring of 2020 to 2021, as gun violence was spiking across all five boroughs amid the COVID-19 pandemic, something unusual was happening in a covered backyard of a Crown Heights storefront.

Young people, aged 14 to 24, were trickling in, leaving beefs and street affiliations on the outside. They were paid $30 for their time, and came into a neutral space with potted plants and cozy chairs, where they sat down to answer a fundamental and complicated question: Why do you carry a gun?

The backyard was shielded by a tent to protect the identities of the participants, who in some ways were risking their safety by just being there. No one wanted to be perceived as “snitching.” But in the security of that space, they opened up, exposing vulnerabilities and thoughts they’d maybe never spoken out loud.

“I’d rather go to jail by 12 than die and get carried by six people,” said one study participant about why he carried a gun.

“To be honest, I never liked guns but I always have it on me … I had to protect myself like I always had to be there,” said another.

“If I’m going to get killed, I might as well have something on me to defend myself,” said a third.

Over the course of about six months, the researchers interviewed 103 young people, mostly young men, who said they’d carried a gun within the previous year. Reasons ranged from concerns about police, protection from others and involvement in street hustles — but they mostly shared a common theme: the fear of dying.

The data and interviews were compiled into a study, funded by the Center for Justice Innovation and exclusively previewed by Gothamist, called “Two Battlefields: ‘Opps,’ Cops, and New York City Youth Gun Culture.”

The organizers say they’re hopeful the perspectives they uncovered can change major narratives around crime, gangs, gun violence and safety, better informing the politicians and agencies that respond to these patterns.

Data and methods

Youth gun violence has perplexed the public and captured its attention for years, but qualitative data about it is limited and outdated. In 2018, the Center for Justice Innovation set out to change that, embarking on an initial project called “Gotta Make Your Own Heaven.”

After interviewing 330 participants across the Bronx, Harlem and Brownsville, the researchers found out where young people were getting their guns.

“That was the first data set of that size that had qualitative data since like the late 1990s,” said Elise White, one of the researchers. “So if you think about it, it's like people are designing all these programs, these interventions, coming up with policy and practice with data that's … very, very old.”

For the “Two Battlefields” project, the organization wanted to go deeper: What was driving young people to pick up and carry guns? The problem was building enough trust with those individuals to encourage them to talk freely and openly about their experiences.

Enter Basaime Spate and Javonte Alexander: two Crown Heights natives who had lived through their own encounters with gun violence and the justice system. They decided to try the project in their own community, where they had long-standing relationships with local street networks.

There were serious challenges: COVID was spreading, and a local war between the Woo and Choo gangs was heating up. When Spate and Alexander brought in some young people from their networks to help with the process, they said they were worried about the possible implications of sharing their experiences.

“They didn't have the voice nor like the knowledge of like, is this like telling?” Spate recalled.

With perseverance, empathy and the promise of anonymity, the researchers were ultimately able to break through. The young people wanted to talk, and provided nuanced accounts of their biggest fears: being attacked by cops, or “opps”— members of rival gangs, people in the street economy or just random assailants.

Fear

An overwhelming majority of participants said they were carrying because they were scared of what other people could do to them.

“A lot of times, the portrait that people have in their minds of gun carriers is that they're just like antisocial criminals out there who have no concern for people’s life,” White said. “In fact, what we find, almost across the board, is that they're very mindful of what it means to carry a gun. They know that it's a serious thing, but they also feel like they just don't have other choices.”

White, Alexander and Spate said the young people they surveyed felt let down by society’s usual sources of safety, especially police.

“Thirty five, like a third of the participants, said that fear that they're going to be killed by the police is a reason that they carry that gun,” White said.