A last minute hurdle could delay the MTA’s long-stalled $11.6 billion East Side Access project to bring Long Island Rail Road trains into a new station beneath Grand Central Terminal.

Transit officials have insisted since 2014 that the new station — dubbed “Grand Central Madison” by Gov. Kathy Hochul — will open before the end of 2022. But a crucial safety approval from the federal government could push back that timeline to March 2023, piling onto years of delays.

The 2022 completion date is already 11 years later than MTA officials planned in 2001, when construction first began on the project.

In a letter obtained by Gothamist, the MTA last month told the feds a mandatory safety feature that automatically prevents trains from entering the wrong tunnels would not be installed on time, and asked for an exemption to the requirement.

The safety technology will not be in place on the MTA’s trains “before LIRR’s commencement of its East Side Access passenger service and the opening of the Grand Central Madison tunnels,” the MTA’s letter reads.

The request was the subject of a sparsely attended hearing by the Federal Railway Administration on Monday.

The MTA told the feds there are other ways to prevent trains from going off course in the tunnels, like automated signs that light up and audible warnings in train cabs. The agency also notes that because Amtrak and LIRR trains use different types of power, electricity could be automatically cut if trains are on the wrong track.

But the new technology the MTA seeks to delay would automatically apply the brakes if a train is on the wrong tracks.

The safety technology was mandated by the feds after the 2013 train crash at Spuyten Duyvil in which a Metro-North engineer fell asleep as his train sped around a corner and derailed. The LIRR and Metro-North now have in place positive train control, or PTC, which automatically stops trains when they move too fast.