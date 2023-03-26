The city’s green spaces and woodlands became more popular than ever during the pandemic, but now some park officials are worried New Yorkers might be loving their parks to death. Officials at Brooklyn’s Prospect Park and Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx said there’s been a noticeable increase in new trails – known as “desire paths.” The makeshift dirt trails are carved by people wandering off marked paths and into forested areas, raising concerns about erosion and destruction of woodland habitats for plants and animals. On a recent visit to the woods near Prospect Park’s Ravine, Leila Mougoui Bakhtiari pointed out two dirt paths flanking a staircase on a hill. She’s the director of landscape management with the Prospect Park Alliance, the nonprofit organization that jointly manages the park with the city.

“They're not needed,” Bahktiari said of the desire paths, since they are leading to the same place as the stairs. “But people create them, and this causes a lot of erosion. It compacts our soil. After any big rain event or any major extreme weather event, we get a lot of runoff.”

The city’s 30,000 acres of parkland, playgrounds and open space became a refuge for New Yorkers in the early days of the pandemic as one of the few permissible places to escape their apartments while social distancing. The forests in many of the city parks beckoned to people seeking even more space and fresh air. “I definitely think we saw a significant uptick in visitors to our woodlands. During the pandemic, people were really interested in both spreading out more and kind of escaping from more crowded areas,” said Deborah Kirschner, the Prospect Park Alliance's vice president of communications and external relations. “I think people also were looking for the mental health benefits of being in nature.” In Van Cortlandt Park, the city installed trail blazes in 2020 to steer hikers onto existing paths in the park’s sprawling 600 acres of woods. Yet during the pandemic, “we saw people using trails where we never saw visitors. But we have a trail crew that is working really, really hard and maintaining the trails very actively,” said Stephanie Ehrlich, the executive director of the nonprofit Van Cortlandt Park Alliance, which manages the park along with the city.

There are about 300 miles of known trails in the city’s 12,000 acres of public parkland, said Jennifer Greenfield, deputy commissioner for environment and planning with the city's parks department. While the parks department says it’s impossible to track the number of visitors to the park system, officials at Van Cortlandt and Prospect parks say they’ve seen a noticeable increase in visitors in the past three years as interest in outdoor recreation surged. The Brooklyn Bird Club, which meets often in Prospect Park’s 250 acres of woodland, said its membership tripled in nine months during the pandemic. But the increased traffic in the parks mean more wear and tear on the environment. Sergio Valcarcel of Yonkers, who was recently strolling through Van Cortlandt Park, says he seeks out secluded off-trail areas like the woods near the Riverdale Stables. “I like to have my own privacy when I'm walking around in the woods, even in the pandemic,” he said. He’s spotted deer and a coyote while venturing off-path. “It is very peaceful here. I think it’s great, because people get to just relax, you know, and just kind of get away from society.”

