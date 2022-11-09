"My solemn pledge to you will always be to serve with dignity, to listen to learn and to earn this responsibility that you've earned me with, to steer this nation to greater prosperity, greater security and greater affordability."

And Kean stopped just short of declaring victory at a statewide gathering of Republicans — even if his tone suggested otherwise. He told supporters his campaign had "been given an opportunity to change the course of history." And he thanked the incumbent for his years of service.

Yet late Tuesday night, incumbent Tom Malinowski offered up what sounded a lot like a concession speech, without the concession — telling supporters he was proud of the race his campaign had run, honored for the opportunity to serve in Congress. And he said he would have taken a sure victory, if redistricting hadn't shifted 30,000 more Republican voters into NJ-07. He still described the race as too close to call.

As midnight approached — and passed — the Associated Press hadn't yet called the race, though some news organizations were beginning to describe Tom Kean Jr. as the winner. By 7 a.m. on Wednesday, the AP still hadn't made a call, even with Kean having a 5-point lead in votes tallied to that point, and more than 95% of votes in.

No one had declared victory in the highly contested NJ-07 Congressional District race as the Election Night came to a close. It just sounded like someone had.

The wait is nothing new for voters in the 7th Congressional District. Two years ago, the last time Kean and Malinowski faced off, it took 10 days to decide the election. The Democrat ultimately won by less than a percentage point.

Mail-in ballots that were postmarked or dropped off on Election Day have six days to arrive and be counted., but the AP may be able to call the race well before then. In 2020, almost all voters cast mail-in ballots, because of pandemic restrictions. That's not the case this year.

Nationally, Malinowski was seen as one of the most vulnerable Democratic incumbents in Congress in recent weeks. He faced an uphill battle after the 2021 redistricting process shifted more registered Republicans into his district while sending registered Democrats to neighboring districts.

“Once more unto the breach, dear friends, once more,” Malinowski said — quoting Shakespeare — in a nine-word statement he shared via Twitter at the beginning of the campaign.

Malinowski’s campaign had been written off by several political observers, who noted he barely eked out a win against Kean in 2020, even before the redistricting seemed to tilt the district in Republicans' favor. But he insisted he could still win.

“I can go back to every voter in my district and say that Congress has delivered on the issues that they sent me to Washington to take care of,” Malinowski said in September. “This has been, despite all the gridlock and partisanship, the most productive Congress, probably since the 1960s.”

Malinowski pointed to bills that lowered prescription drug prices for seniors, the infrastructure bill, an initiative to boost microchip manufacturing, and a gun control measure.

Early in the campaign season, it looked like abortion rights could be the issue that would pose the biggest problem for Kean. After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, Kean voted against a bill in the New Jersey Legislature that codified abortion rights statewide. He campaigned as a “pro-choice” Republican, but says he opposes abortion rights after 20 weeks, with exceptions for rape or incest, or to protect the life of the mother.

Tucked away in single page on his campaign site — one that could only be accessed with a direct link, because it’s not in the navigation or linked from other pages — Kean’s campaign presented a more conservative position on abortion calling him a “fierce defender of the sanctity of life, fighting every step of the way to protect the unborn from egregious abortion laws proposed in New Jersey.”

The page also took conservative stances on border security and teaching about race in schools.

But as gas prices spiked, inflation overtook abortion rights as the issue that mattered the most to the largest number of voters, according to polls in recent weeks.

Malinowski (D-Ringoes) was elected to the seat in 2018, the midterm election heavily influenced by suburban women and moderates who were upset with the Trump presidency. He had worked as a diplomat in the Obama Administration and for many years worked for Human Rights Watch.