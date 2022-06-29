Zeldin was just as blunt.

“Are we ready to fire Kathy Hochul?” Zeldin said moments after he took the stage at his own primary party in Baldwin on Long Island.

During his victory speech, Zeldin made clear he intends to focus on curbing a rise in crime – including a push to repeal the state’s cashless bail reforms – and pocketbook issues, such as taxes and the rising costs of consumer goods.

He painted Hochul as a politician who was pulled too far to the left to win her primary, willing to change her positions to win more votes.

“She's in over her head,” Zeldin said. “She's a walking identity crisis, to be honest. She's been pandering to a far left in this state. She was concerned about her primary today.”

Hochul’s message, meanwhile, focused heavily on the back-to-back U.S. Supreme Court decisions last week overturning Roe v. Wade and making it easier to obtain a permit to legally carry a firearm in public – both of which Zeldin supported, despite polls showing New York voters broadly back abortion rights and gun-control measures.

And Hochul made clear she will highlight Zeldin’s votes against certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election in two states, even after the Jan. 6 insurrection disrupted the vote at the U.S. Capitol.

“We will be able to demonstrate a strong contrast between New York values and what Lee Zeldin has done in Congress, whether it’s his support for the insurrectionists, whether it’s his abhorrence to women’s rights, whether it’s his support for more guns and not less guns on the streets,” Hochul said.