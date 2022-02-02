Days before a scheduled visit from President Joe Biden on Thursday, Mayor Eric Adams made an unsubstantiated boast that offered a glimpse into the blossoming relationship between the two Democrats.

“I’m the Biden of Brooklyn,” he said, speaking to reporters at City Hall, adding that if the president were to be asked to identify his favorite mayor, “He’ll clearly tell you it’s Eric.”

He later added: “We’re just like these blue-collar guys.”

Presidential trips to New York City are standard fare, but political experts say Thursday’s visit by Biden carries added significance for two Democrats who need one another at a pivotal moment. New York City, like many parts of the country, is still struggling to recover from the pandemic and all of its related crises, including a rise in violent crime.

Adams has been demanding more help from the federal government to stem the flow of illegal guns into the city. Biden, whose approval ratings have been slipping, could be bolstered by a success story in America's biggest city — both in recovering from the pandemic and tamping down crime.

“Typically, relationships between mayors and presidents flourish when their respective self-interests align,” said Mason Williams, a political science professor at Williams College, in an email.

For Biden and Adams, the seeds of their relationship were planted last summer when Adams, then the winner of the Democratic primary, was invited to the White House to discuss gun control. Adams’s predecessor, Bill de Blasio, a Democrat who ran for president and later endorsed Bernie Sanders in the primary, was not invited to that meeting.

Political historians say the best example of a mutually beneficial relationship between a New York City mayor and president was the one between Mayor Fiorello La Guardia and President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who had previously served as New York governor.

Williams, who wrote a book about the two politicians called “City of Ambition,” said even though they belonged to different parties — La Guardia was a progressive Republican and Roosevelt was a Democrat —the two had similar ideas about the role of government and participatory democracy — and their close relationship conferred political benefits.

“As a progressive Republican, La Guardia helped provide the New Deal with bipartisan legitimacy,” Williams said. “As the most beloved politician in New York City, FDR’s warm relationship with La Guardia helped the latter in a city where the overwhelming number of voters were Democrats.”

The stakes are similarly high in the current moment.

As the new mayor, Adams has benefitted from the continued flow of billions of dollars in federal funding to infrastructure, education and anti-poverty programs. New York City has thus far managed to avert a budget crisis due to better than expected tax revenues along with $13 billion in federal funding. The city stands to reap even more federal funding if Congress passes the Build Back Better Act, a social spending bill that has stalled. Included in the bill is $5 billion set aside for cure violence programs across the country.