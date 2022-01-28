Governors Kathy Hochul and Phil Murphy have declared a state of emergency in New York and New Jersey in advance of a storm that could blanket the region with more than a foot of snow.

Hochul said her administration is preparing for the worst of the storm to hit Long Island, where a blizzard warning remains in effect in Suffolk County through 7 p.m. Saturday.

Transit officials said they were anticipating a suspension of service on Long Island Rail Road late Friday.

“Just so you know, in the middle of the night sometime we’re going to be suspending service and there will likely not be service in the morning,” MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said, during a storm briefing with the governor in Melville.

“Here’s what I’m asking New Yorkers: Just stay home,” the governor said at a press briefing in Long Island.

The state of emergency, which takes effect at 8 p.m. Friday, makes it easier for the state officials to purchase equipment and supplies and transport it across county lines.

Flurries began falling in New York City Friday morning, but the heaviest snow is expected to arrive late Friday and into Saturday. One of the major concerns is powerful wind gusts which could reach up to 40 mph. Con Edison has issued a warning for residents to stay away from downed power lines.

In advance of the blizzard, more than 200 flights were canceled at the three major airports in the metro region. Officials at LaGuardia Airport, which debuted a shiny new terminal on Thursday, urged travelers to confirm their flights before coming to the airport.