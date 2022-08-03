Chances are, you don't know much about New Jersey's Newborn Bloodspot Screening program. Attorney C.J. Griffin went looking for details on the state Department of Health's website ... and found it didn't say much.

The site made the intended purpose of the program clear enough: New Jersey collects samples from every newborn baby to test them for indications of serious diseases. It's a common practice, but every state has its own rules, disclosures, and privacy safeguards.

But the New Jersey site doesn't say how long the samples are retained (23 years). And it doesn't say anything about the question at the heart of a lawsuit Griffin is pursuing on behalf of news site New Jersey Monitor and the Office of the Public Defender: How often are these records used in criminal cases?

Griffin and New Jersey Monitor reporter Dana DiFilippo spoke with Matt Katz, who was sitting in as host of the "Brian Lehrer Show" on Wednesday.