New Jersey’s new law regulating the temporary worker industry won’t fully take effect until August, but staffing agencies in the state have already mounted a legal challenge to stop it.

The agencies argue in a federal lawsuit the requirements are onerous and could “ultimately destroy” the industry.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed the new law in February after years of advocacy by labor and immigrant groups, who said temp workers were subjected to unsafe working conditions and sometimes received below-minimum-wage pay, after deductions from their paychecks for meals and travel.

The bill requires staffing agencies to give workers basic information about the work they are dispatched to do, prohibits them from charging workers for transportation to job sites and in some cases could require better pay.

But staffing agencies have opposed the new regulations since the bill’s inception, and days before part of the law was set to take effect earlier this month, the New Jersey Staffing Alliance, the American Staffing Association and the New Jersey Business and Industry Association filed the lawsuit, calling the measure unconstitutional and seeking a temporary restraining order.

“We feel it is so heinous and so many provisions of it are unlawful and vague that it's going to put a number of companies, staffing companies, out of business,” Steven Harz, the lead attorney representing the staffing agencies said. He said the agencies agree with the intent of the law to improve the industry, but said the ways it tries to accomplish that will have detrimental effects on agencies and workers alike.

The part of the law that went into effect this month requires a staffing agency to tell a temporary worker via a written form — both in English and the language the worker speaks — where they will be working, how much they will get paid, the length of the assignment, whether they need any special clothing and whether they will be given protective gear or training by the third-party client.

Reynalda Cruz, a former temp worker and an organizer with New Labor, a worker advocacy group in New Brunswick, said temp workers have told her the law isn’t being uniformly followed by staffing agencies.

“They haven’t given them any letter telling them where they are going to go [work], nothing like that, they are still not being informed,” Cruz said in Spanish.

The Department of Labor and the Department of Consumer Affairs, which are overseeing the new law, did not respond to questions about whether any fines had been issued against agencies that are failing to comply with the law. The law states agencies can face fines of $500 to $1,000 for each violation.

Harz said this part of the law is onerous because workers sometimes take on different jobs every day, which would require the agencies to give out new forms. He said it’s also not clear how the information needs to be provided in a different language and whether the form should be translated by the agencies.

Other provisions of the law take effect Aug. 5, requiring staffing agencies to give temp workers the same average rate of pay and equivalent benefits to those received by full-time permanent employees at a third-party site. Also starting in August, agencies will be required to pay temp workers at least for four hours worth of work, even when workers are sent to third-party sites and clients decide not to utilize the workers.

Harz is hoping a judge pauses the law’s implementation while the case is heard in court.

The suit alleges the state is unconstitutionally vague and violates the equal protection, due process and dormant commerce clauses of the U.S. Constitution. He said some staffing agencies provide workers to out-of-state third-party clients, and New Jersey can’t regulate how out-of-state companies do business. If an out-of-state third-party client declines to disclose how much it pays their full-time workers in wages and benefits, the staffing agency would be liable for failing to follow the law, according to the suit.

But Cruz said many temp workers have essentially become permanent workers, laboring at the same work sites for years, allowing large companies to avoid having to pay them higher wages and benefits.

The staffing agency lawsuit also acknowledges 73% of temporary workers work full-time at one or more work sites. The suit says temp agencies in New Jersey employed more than 510,000 temp workers in 2021.

Garrett O’Connor, director of worker organizing and policy for the immigrant advocacy organization Make the Road New Jersey, described the lawsuit as “farcical” and “clumsy.”

“New Jersey’s temp worker law is the first of its kind, but it won’t be the last, and these groups are well aware of that,” he said.

Tyler Jones, a spokesperson for Murphy’s office, said the law is meant to “ensure that temporary workers are afforded basic protections and treated with the dignity they deserve,” He said the administration looked forward to defending the law in court.