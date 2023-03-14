A New York City jail captain has been convicted of criminally negligent homicide for waiting to intervene as a man was dying in his cell in November 2020. Rebecca Hillman, 40, could spend up to four years in prison.

Prosecutors argued during trial that Hillman filled out nonessential paperwork, made her normal rounds and chatted with multiple people instead of immediately responding when Ryan Wilson, 29, threatened to kill himself and then took steps to end his life. They also said she ordered staff not to open Wilson’s cell door right away and waited another 10 minutes to call for medical workers after finding Wilson hanging from a light fixture.

Hillman testified at trial that she thought Wilson was “making a joke,” because she saw him breathing and thought that his feet were on the ground. The captain also said that she had returned to her normal duties just weeks earlier, following an extended medical leave and months of desk duty.

The Department of Correction, the Correction Captains’ Association and Hillman’s defense attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

Correction officers rarely face criminal charges for deaths in custody. The state attorney general’s office has not brought criminal charges in any of the 34 deaths reported in city jails since it started investigating all such cases in 2021.

This is a developing story and will be updated.