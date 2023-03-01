A federal judge on Wednesday said a former Miami Dolphins head coach can proceed with a racial discrimination lawsuit against the National Football League and a host of its teams, including the New York Giants.

Brian Flores, who is Black, does not have to arbitrate his claims against the Giants, where he was invited to interview for a job as the team’s head coach last year, Judge Valerie Caproni wrote in her decision Wednesday. Flores has requested a jury trial for the lawsuit.

Flores alleges in court documents that the Giants’ pursuit of him was “nothing more than a discriminatory façade” and a sham effort to comply with the Rooney Rule, which directs teams within the league to interview a diverse set of candidates for general manager and coaching positions.

Flores pointed to text messages from New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick in which he accidentally learned that a white candidate, Brian Daboll, had already gotten the job he was invited to interview for in January 2022.

A spokesperson for the New York Giants declined to comment.

“It is impossible to put into words the emotions Mr. Flores felt upon learning that not only would he not be getting the Giants Head Coach job — the job of his dreams — but, more importantly, that he was not even being given serious consideration for the position but being treated as a box to ‘check off’ due to his race,” reads Flores’ amended complaint.

Flores’ claims against the Denver Broncos and the Houston Texans — as well as those against the league — will also be allowed to proceed in court. The case was amended in April to add two more Black coaches also claiming racial discrimination by the NFL.

“We are pleased that Coach Flores’ class claims of systematic discrimination against the NFL and several teams will proceed in court and ultimately before a jury of his peers,” Doug Wigdor, Flores’ attorney, said in a statement.

Flores currently works as defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings.