“The Port Authority continues working with the terminal’s operator to restore flight operations as quickly as possible,” an airport representative tweeted late Thursday night.

Authorities urged travelers to check their flight status before heading to the airport and to double check their assigned terminal.

At least two dozen flights were canceled or delayed at JFK on Friday, according to Flight Aware, which tracks flights worldwide.

JFK Airport’s Terminal 1 remained closed on Friday following a “small isolated fire” that took place overnight on Wednesday, according to officials from New York and New Jersey’s Port Authority, which oversees the airport.

The Port Authority first acknowledged issues at JFK’s Terminal 1 on Thursday morning when it described a “power outage” on Twitter.

Later that afternoon, Port Authority officials clarified that the power outage meant that flights couldn’t arrive or depart from the terminal. They added that the outage began after an “electrical panel failure, which also caused a small isolated fire,” and said the fire was put out immediately.

A spokesperson for the FDNY didn’t immediately return a request for comment on the fire.

Two dozen flights were canceled on Thursday and more than a hundred were delayed, according to Flight Aware.

Other planes had to reroute away from JFK while in the air. An Egyptair flight from Cairo ended up in Virginia, while an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Frankfurt landed in Boston, the New York Times reported. One flight from Auckland, New Zealand turned around mid-flight and returned to its point of origin after more than 16 hours in the air, the New Zealand Herald reported.

Some air travelers took to social media to describe confusion and frustration at disruptions in their travel plans.

One Twitter user said he was alerted by email that his flight to France had been canceled.