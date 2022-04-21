New Jerseyans started lining up before dawn on Thursday at the RISE dispensary in Bloomfield to be among the first non-medical customers to buy cannabis legally in the Garden State.

Steve, 51, who declined to share his last name, made one of the first purchases after the shop opened at 6 a.m. He said he used to smoke a lot in his youth, but isn’t much of a cannabis user anymore. Still, he wanted to celebrate the “historic” occasion.

“My 19-year-old self wouldn't forgive my 51-year-old self if I didn't show up here today," he said.

When he got to the counter, Steve admitted he wasn’t sure what to get, noting that a lot has changed in terms of what’s available since the late 1980s and early 1990s. After consulting with a “budtender,” he ended up buying an eighth of “Sunset Sherbert” for $60, plus tax.

“I said, ‘I just want to listen to Pink Floyd and zone out and laugh with my friends,’ and he said, ‘OK, this is what you want,’" Steve said.