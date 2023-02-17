The Jersey City councilmember who pleaded guilty to a hit-and-run with a bicyclist says she never hit the brakes and kept driving because she didn’t know she’d hit someone.

The victim, Andrew Black, was working for Uber Eats at the time and, suffered an ankle injury.

“I hit what felt like a bad bump,” Amy DeGise told NJ PBS reporter David Cruz on his online interview show, Chatbox. “Unfortunately, instead of pulling over and assessing the full situation, my mind had kind of defaulted to what would've been the most reasonable thing that just happened. 'You hit a pothole, you hit a bad pothole' — and I continued on and went to work.”

The Chatbox interview and another online program that aired Monday are the only times DeGise has spoken about the hit-and-run accident. She declined an interview request from Gothamist this week, via a spokesman.

In August, DeGise hit a bicyclist who ran a red light at the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Forrest Street in Jersey City. She didn’t report the crash until six hours later.

Surveillance video that showed the bicyclist tumbling through the air went viral. Residents called for her resignation during five hours of public comments at an August city council meeting. More than 7,500 people called for her resignation in an online petition as well.

DeGise pleaded guilty last month to one charge related to the hit-and-run. She lost her license for one year and was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine. A second charge of not reporting an accident was dropped as part of a plea agreement.

The license suspension is the mandatory minimum for a hit-and-run that results in bodily injury.