New York’s top state judge will step down on Aug. 31, leaving midway through her term and clearing the way for Gov. Kathy Hochul to name a successor.

Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, a Democrat, served as the state’s top-ranking jurist since 2016, when she was appointed to the role by then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo after serving as Westchester County district attorney. As chief judge, DiFiore led not only the seven-member Court of Appeals but also the state’s entire unified court system, a major administrative role that made her the face of the judiciary.

In a letter sent Monday to her colleagues, DiFiore said she will soon “move on to the next chapter in life.” She did not specify what that entails.

“As Chief Judge, I set out to bring operational and decisional excellence to every level of our court system while leading our state’s high court in developing a strong, predictable body of law to guide our communities, our economy and the personal and professional lives of our citizenry,” DiFiore wrote.

Her pending resignation was first reported by The New York Times.