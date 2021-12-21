New York State Attorney General Letitia James warned the pop-up COVID testing site company LabQ to be more truthful about delays in turnaround times for the results of PCR COVID tests, amid a surge in New Yorkers seeking diagnoses that’s swamped local laboratories.

She also urged New Yorkers to report examples of price gouging to her office if they were charged exorbitant sums for at-home Covid-19 test kits — currently in short supply across the five boroughs.

“With the Omicron wave hitting in the middle of the holiday season, New Yorkers need timely COVID-19 test results more than ever to make decisions about whether they can safely travel or gather with loved ones,” James said in a statement issued Tuesday. "And fraudsters are on notice that if they attempt to price gouge during this new surge, we will not hesitate to take action.”

In a separate release, James said her office had found examples of home tests worth between $14 and $25 going for up to $70 per package. State law bars sellers from raising prices excessively on items that are essential to a person's health, her office said. Merchants who don't comply with a cease and desist letter from James' office could face lawsuits.