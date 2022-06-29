In a first of its kind lawsuit, New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing 10 ghost gun dealers for allegedly selling tens of thousands of illegal and untraceable “ghost guns” that she says are contributing to a rise in shootings.

The seizure of ghost guns — firearms assembled from kits that are often sold online — have skyrocketed in recent years. The NYPD has seized 180 ghost guns so far this year, almost double the amount compared to the same period last year.

One of the ghost guns was responsible for killing 16-year-old Angellyh Yambo, who was shot in April while walking home from school, officials said.

“These products have claimed many lives and perhaps most disturbing, they’re unknowingly and intentionally selling these weapons to anyone and everyone without care,” James said at a press conference at Manhattan Community College on Wednesday. “We are committed to combating this violence.”

The attorney general was joined by Mayor Eric Adams, who announced the city was filing its own lawsuit in federal court against five of the ghost gun distributors the state is suing.

“We are not going to let gun companies turn New York into a city of mail-ordered murder,” Adams said. ”We will take every lawful action possible to stop gun retailers from profiting over public safety.”