A 61-year-old Queens man was killed in a fire at his Jamaica home early Wednesday morning, officials said.

The blaze broke out in the basement of a two-story home at 114-35 Bedell St. Firefighters rushed to the scene at around 4:30 a.m, officials said.

First responders found the homeowner, 61-year-old Colin Cyrus, unconscious in the blaze and severely burned. Medical personnel declared him dead at the scene. It was the second fatal house fire this week — a Brooklyn blaze Sunday killed a firefighter and civilian.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of Wednesday's fire, though officials said no criminality was suspected.

Seventy-two New Yorkers were killed in fatal fires last year, according to FDNY data. Through early March, 29 New Yorkers had died in fires.