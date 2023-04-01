For nearly a decade, Stevie Santangelo was a popular SoulCycle instructor who helped New Yorkers get fit. Now, in a new career, she’s learning to help them deal with death. Santangelo knows that SoulCycle – the company that elevated spinning classes to a lifestyle – may seem an unlikely launch pad for death work. Yet the two are not wholly dissimilar; she describes both professions as “very emotional, very rewarding, very revealing, very intimate.” Santangelo is part of a small but growing field of end-of-life doulas, who support dying people and their loved ones. That support can take many forms: staying at the bedside, helping navigate hospice options, listening to grieving loved ones, making a playlist, acting as a buffer between difficult relatives. “It's more than a listening presence. It's more than an understanding ear,” said John Schmidt, an Episcopal priest at All Angels’ Church, who has worked with end-of-life doula Emma Acker through an outreach program at his church aimed toward people dealing with food or housing insecurity. “I would use a phrase like incarnational,” said Schmidt. “They're able to really be fully there with you in a way that's both specialized in knowledge, but it's also personalized.”

“I actually don't want Uncle Bob to speak at my funeral.”

Ashley Johnson, president of the National End-of-Life Doula Alliance

The term “end-of-life doula” may be relatively new, but the idea isn't. People have been doing this work for as long as people have been dying, said Kris Kington-Barker, director of outreach and care provider programs at the International End-of-Life Doula Association, or INELDA, which offers trainings. There are no national certifications to become an end-of-life doula, nor is there a governing agency, but there are indications that the field is growing: INELDA trained 1,281 people in 2022, up from 25 in 2015. The National End-of-Life Doula Alliance, a nonprofit membership group, boasts a membership of 1,500 — compared to 300 four years ago, according to its president, Ashley Johnson. Most of that growth was driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, said Johnson. “People had to face their own mortality,” she said. “And the possibility of mortality no matter how young, old, healthy, able-bodied you were.”

Stevie Santangelo says she "would like to make people's second most profound moment in their life, better somehow." BrakeThrough Media

An overarching theme expressed by doulas is choice – specifically helping people understand that they have choices, even amid a terminal prognosis. “It's your life, it's your death,” said Johnson. “I am just there to empower that reality.” She said she talks to dying people who realize, “I don't want that damn casket,” or “I actually don't want Uncle Bob to speak at my funeral.” That desire for empowerment is what inspired lifelong New Yorker Virginia Chang to become an end-of-life doula. “I really never thought about death and dying,” said Chang, who is 59. But, within a span of seven months beginning in 2016, she lost three family members. Two of the deaths “did not go well” and she recalls feeling powerless and hopeless as her wishes for her loved ones were ignored by medical staff. While trying to process her grief months after the third loss, Chang attended a lecture where the speaker described end-of-life doulas. “My one takeaway from that talk was, why wasn't there someone like that there for me during this past experience?” Chang said. Though she couldn’t rewrite her own story, Chang realized she could help others with theirs. “I literally changed my whole life and I started exploring the path to becoming an end-of-life doula,” Chang said. Doulas are also part of a larger effort to change the conversation around death — some call this the “death positivity” movement. The idea is not to be positive about death, but rather to speak openly and honestly about it, because death is universal, expensive and complicated.

Resham Mantri got into this work after experiencing care from end-of-life doula Jae Carey during her father's death. Courtesy Resham Mantri