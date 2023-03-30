New York City has signed a deal with Aetna for the company to administer their Medicare Advantage plan for some 250,000 municipal retirees.

Mayor Eric Adams made the announcement on Thursday along with Renee Campion, commissioner of the city’s Office of Labor Relations.

Labor leaders voted to approve the health plan earlier this month, despite opposition from some retirees, who worried their new coverage wouldn't be as good.

“Our administration has never wavered in our commitment to provide retirees and their dependents with high-quality, sustainable coverage while allowing us to rein in the skyrocketing costs of health care and the strain it is placing on our city’s budget,” Adams said in a statement on the deal.

Most retired city workers are currently on traditional Medicare with a supplemental plan from the city called Senior Care. That plan will be discontinued and retirees will be switched to the new Aetna plan in September. They can choose to opt out, but that would mean missing out on a range of subsidized benefits.

More information on the new plan is available on the Office of Labor Relations website.