Faced with high absentee rates among students and teachers, principals at public schools across New York City are scrambling to staff classes and keep their doors open.

Depending on who you ask, the result is barely controlled chaos, or an exercise in creative problem solving during a crisis. Mark Cannizzaro, president of the Council of School Supervisors and Administrators, suggested it’s both.

“Everyone is making it work whatever way they can, fixing things on the fly,” he said in an interview Wednesday. “It’s amazing to see people stepping up. But it’s still not ideal, academically or for safety. It’s just where we are.”

Cannizzaro said one school that was short on teachers earlier this week gathered students in the auditorium and turned on a movie based on a novel they were reading. Other schools combined classes and took students outside to allow more social distancing, he said. Teachers report entire grades in some schools have been combined. The city education department’s central office workers are once again being deployed to fill gaps, administrators and guidance counselors are staffing core subjects, and special education co-teachers are being split up to cover classes.

Meanwhile, cases reported among public school students and staff have increased dramatically in recent days. The most recent education department data says 13,810 cases were called in among students and staff on Wednesday. Principals reported nearly 13,000 cases among students and staff on Tuesday, following nearly 14,000 on Monday. Education department officials emphasized that many of those cases emerged during winter break, and the dramatic increase is also due in part to a policy shift in which the DOE began accepting at-home rapid tests.

While Chicago’s public schools went virtual Wednesday after teachers threatened to stay home, New York City’s teachers union, the United Federation of Teachers (UFT), has not tried to block the schools from being open. President Michael Mulgrew told members in an email over the weekend that he recommended switching to remote learning temporarily to deal with staffing issues, but that Mayor Eric Adams was determined to resume classes in person on Monday.

“The safest place for a child is in school,” Adams said during a Wednesday appearance on CBS This Morning. “[When] Little Johnny's not in school, he's not in this room. He's in the streets, you know, he doesn't have his mask on, and then you go to those communities where they don't have high speed broadband Wi-Fi, where they can't go online and get the education they need.”

He added, “Over 100,000 children are homeless, they don't have the same resources.”

Adams has also repeatedly pointed to data showing students suffered academically and emotionally during the pandemic, a sentiment invoked by many public health officials. Studies found that student achievement was down last year, and Black and brown students “suffered the most.” The U.S. Surgeon General has warned of a mental health crisis among children, including a 51% increase in suicide attempts among adolescent girls.