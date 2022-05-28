Memorial Day weekend is traditionally the start of the summer travel season, but for New Yorkers who don’t want to hop in a car to get out of the city (and why would you?), local transportation on the subways may be difficult.

While the MTA is apologizing in advance for the large number of lines and stations out of service this weekend, the agency says it has to be this way. That's because holiday weekend work is the best time to get track and signal work done. The MTA even released a video explaining why three-day weekends, which typically carries fewer riders, are better than a regular weekend.

Overall, the 4, 5, A, C, E, F, J, M, and R lines will be impacted over the Memorial Day weekend.