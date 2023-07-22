Summer heat is in full swing, which means many New Yorkers may be looking for ways to cool off. While beach days can be great, pools offer all the relief without the long commute or sand all over your stuff. Whether you’re looking to swim some laps, drink poolside, or relax at a day spa, there’s a pool in the city for you. Here are some ideas to get you started. For lap swimming Manhattan Plaza Health Club (Midtown, Manhattan) For those looking to get in some serious laps, Manhattan Plaza Health Club has a four lane, year-round pool. It’s technically indoors, but the tropical plants and all-glass retractable ceiling could make you feel like you’re in Miami. You can buy a day pass to swim here: it’s $40 on weekdays and $50 dollars on weekends and holidays. If you’re a committed swimmer, you can also join the club’s Masters swim team (and enjoy some 6 am practices) for an additional cost: $75 for health club members, or double that for non-members. For more information on hours, pricing and the swim team, visit the club’s website.

This iconic city pool located within McCarren Park was one of the 11 pools opened by Robert Moses in 1936 rblfmr / Shutterstock

For a community vibe McCarren Park Pool (Greenpoint, Brooklyn) This iconic city pool, located within McCarren Park, was first opened in 1936. It was closed from 1984 until 2005, then used as a concert venue, and reopened in 2012 as a functioning pool after a $50 million renovation. Fans of the pool praise it for its cleanliness and huge size – it’s about double the length of an Olympic sized pool. If you head here, make sure to bring a combination lock as Parks staff won’t let you in without one. Also note that you can’t bring electronic devices onto the pool deck, so bring an actual book if you want to read. Like other outdoor city pools, it's open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with a break for cleaning between 3 pm and 4 pm. Admission is free. You can learn more at the website.

For eating and drinking poolside The Beach at Dream Downtown (Chelsea, Manhattan) For a beachy vibe without leaving Manhattan, head to The Beach at Dream Downtown on 16th Street in Chelsea. It has chaise lounges, cabanas, a cafe and bar serving sangria, margaritas and more. Pool access day passes start at $25, and go up from there. On weekends, you can reserve two chaise lounge chairs for $300, and about half that on weekdays. For more information, or to reserve a spot, visit the Beach’s website.

Take a break from the heat and watch airplanes take off at the TWA Hotel pool. TWA Hotel

For amazing views of airplanes The Rooftop Pool at the TWA Hotel (Jamaica, Queens) Because why wouldn’t you want to sip on a paper plane, watching jets take off while chilling in an infinity pool? A day pass gets you access to the pool, bar and observation deck, plus towels. Drinks and food are extra. Admission is $50 for adults and $20 for children ages 5 to 12, and kids under 5 are free. Each reservation allows you to stay at the pool for one hour and 45 minutes; note that there is no lifeguard. You can learn more and reserve a spot at the TWA Rooftop Pool website. It might just be your least stressful trip to JFK yet.

At QC NY Spa on Governors Island, you can take a dip and enjoy a great view of the skyline. QC NY

For relaxing QC NY Spa (Governor’s Island) Take a dip in one of the outdoor heated pools, sweat off last night’s drinks in a sauna, or lounge in one of the outdoor gardens at this wellness retreat on Governors Island. Day passes range from $98 to $180. Massages, and food and drinks are also available for an additional cost. You can book online and learn more at the QC NY website.