Scorching temperatures and poor air quality conditions are descending on the New York City metropolitan area on Wednesday, days after heavy rains and flooding devastated areas north of the five boroughs.

Temperatures as high as 93 degrees Fahrenheit are expected in the city, according to the National Weather Service. The heat coincides with an air quality alert for the broader metropolitan area, with the worst conditions for people with respiratory illnesses and other sensitive groups expected in Long Island on Wednesday.

“We are seeing temperatures that are five, six, seven degrees above average, but still, nowhere close to records,” said Bryan Ramsey, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “And it looks like we’re only going to be holding that for a few days before we cool back down.”

But Ramsey cautioned that Wednesday's high temperatures may create an added burden for people already experiencing difficulties due to the air quality, including older residents and people with asthma.

Ozone pollution — not the wildfire smoke from Canada that infiltrated parts of the U.S. this summer — was driving the metropolitan area's poor air quality on Wednesday, according to AirNow.gov.

Air quality index is in the orange zone, with the index hitting 115 for Long Island and 105 for the city and other surrounding areas. Anything above 100 is considered unhealthy, and the degree of unhealthiness increases with higher tiers.

The heat index is expected to stay close to actual temperatures on Wednesday, meaning that humidity is not making temperatures feel drastically worse than they are.

When city officials were asked about cooling centers, which are currently not open, they said the centers are only activated when the heat index is expected to reach at least 95 degrees for two consecutive days, or 100 degrees in a single day.

So for now, residents should follow some basic tips to stay cool and avoid bad air: