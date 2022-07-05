New York City has restored full alternate side parking rules Tuesday, following a two-year pandemic hiatus wherein drivers were required to move their car only once a week for street cleaning, rather than the two designated days typically required in many neighborhoods.
Starting Tuesday, drivers will again be required to move their cars for street sweeping on all days indicated by alternate side parking signs on their block, or face $65 fines. Drivers often opt to sit in their vehicles for the hour-and-a half period and move out of the way when the street sweeper passes in order to avoid a ticket.
The twice a week cleaning schedules had long been the bane of New York City drivers, though some areas deemed cleaner by the city — such as Park Slope, Cobble Hill in Brooklyn, Sunnyside and Forest Hills in Queens — only have alternate side parking rules one day a week to begin with.
Former Mayor Bill de Blasio partially suspended the rules in all neighborhoods at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. But newly installed Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch blamed the loosening of parking regulations for trash buildup on city streets. In some cases, drivers had stopped abiding by the rules altogether, blocking some corridors from being cleaned for weeks at a time, Tisch said during an April press conference.
Some New Yorkers welcomed the return of full alternate side parking restrictions, hoping it would result in cleaner streets.
Parking fines are an important source of revenue for the city, raking in an estimated $580 million last fiscal year, according to the city’s most recent budget projections.