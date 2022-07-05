The twice a week cleaning schedules had long been the bane of New York City drivers, though some areas deemed cleaner by the city — such as Park Slope, Cobble Hill in Brooklyn, Sunnyside and Forest Hills in Queens — only have alternate side parking rules one day a week to begin with.

Former Mayor Bill de Blasio partially suspended the rules in all neighborhoods at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. But newly installed Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch blamed the loosening of parking regulations for trash buildup on city streets. In some cases, drivers had stopped abiding by the rules altogether, blocking some corridors from being cleaned for weeks at a time, Tisch said during an April press conference.

Some New Yorkers welcomed the return of full alternate side parking restrictions, hoping it would result in cleaner streets.

Parking fines are an important source of revenue for the city, raking in an estimated $580 million last fiscal year, according to the city’s most recent budget projections.