It’s about to get very, very cold.

January may have been unseasonably warm in New York City, but February is kicking off with an arctic blast.

Temperatures will drop into the teens Friday afternoon, falling to single digits by nighttime, according to the National Weather Service.

But it will feel even colder, due to wind gusts that could reach up to 45 miles per hour, the agency warned.

Low temperatures are expected across the Tri-State area.

Some parts of the region – including the eastern end of Long Island, southern Connecticut, and the Lower Hudson Valley – are under a wind chill advisory from 5 p.m. Friday through 9 a.m. Saturday. There, wind chills are expected to hit negative 20s, according to meteorologist Bryan Ramsey at the National Weather Service.

For those who dislike extremely frigid conditions, there is some good news.

“It’s a very quick shot,” said Ramsey. “Temperatures will rise all Saturday night and into the day on Sunday.”

By Sunday, the high is expected to reach the mid-40s in New York City.

Until then, New Yorkers are advised to plan ahead for the weekend cold snap.

On Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a weather warning, urging New Yorkers to prepare for the “dangerously cold temperatures and life-threatening wind chills this weekend.”

“Plan to limit your time outdoors this weekend and know where to take shelter, she said in a statement. “Take all necessary precautions to ensure your residence is safely heated and use caution if you plan to use an alternative heat source, such as a space heater."

Anyone using a space heater is advised to keep it at last three feet away from items that can easily catch fire, such as blankets, curtains, or newspapers, according to the FDNY.

The agency also warns people to never leave a space heater unattended, and to turn it off before going to bed.

Nationally, space heaters are estimated to cause approximately 1,700 fires.