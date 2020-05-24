Middle school social studies teacher Sabia Din from I.S. 61 in Corona, Queens said it was the recent conversation with a student’s father that really stuck with her. She recalled the father saying he had just $20 to stretch for groceries for his family that week.

“It was breaking my heart,” she said. “Before the virus struck Corona, students' families were already struggling financially. Once the virus struck, things spiraled out of control. Food pantry lines stretched around the corner and it took very long for families to get food.”

So Din and her school colleagues started running to a local market during teaching breaks to buy and deliver food. The manager at Cherry Valley Marketplace, Luis Osoria, offers deep discounts. The teachers pack up the groceries, load their cars, and make their deliveries to the students houses. Now school staff make regular phone calls, asking families if they need anything, and spend hours online placing orders.

Listen to Jessica Gould's report on the "Chalk Crew" on WNYC: