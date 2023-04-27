Advocates are pushing for increased funding and reforms after reports of numerous incidents in which victims of sexual assault and rape claim to have experienced subpar treatment at hospitals and other medical centers.

At a hearing held by the New York City Council’s hospitals committee this week, Emily Miles, executive director of the NYC Alliance Against Sexual Assault, called the lack of resources for sexual assault survivors “a reflection of a system that is under-resourced and underfunded” due to budget cuts and a lack of staffing that even predates the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know that many hospitals are suffering an extreme shortage of safe examiners resulting in survivors either having to wait for extended periods of time or – in the most drastic of cases – being transferred to another hospital for services,” Miles said.

While community-based organizations are often responsible for helping sexual assault victims in other parts of the U.S., New York City’s network of rape crisis centers is housed within its public hospital system.

Each of the city's 11 public hospitals has staff who are specifically designated to help victims of sexual assault, including forensic examiners and rape crisis counselors, according to NYC Health + Hospitals. Each victim is supposed to receive care within an hour of entering a hospital.

Spokespeople for NYC Health + Hospitals did immediately respond to a request for comment.

The hearing occurred amid budget negotiations between the Council and the Adams administration. Earlier this month, the Council called for a slew of items to be added to the city’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year. This included $117 million to go toward crisis situations, including the city's trauma recovery centers. The Council also demanded a reproductive health psychologist be put in every NYC Health + Hospitals site in the city.

On Wednesday, the mayor’s office released a revised budget that scaled back certain cuts to libraries and other social service programs but continued to enforce reductions across virtually every city agency.

“Ultimately, New York City needs a responsible budget that effectively and efficiently prepares us for success by meeting the needs of New Yorkers and protecting against future risks,” Council Speaker Adrienne Adams said in a statement after the mayor released the revised budget.

Any New Yorker who is a victim of sexual assault is entitled to medical care, including access to contraception and STI testing, according to the state’s Sexual Assault Victim Bill of Rights. However, some centers meet just the basic requirements, while others will go above and beyond these requirements, which includes providing trauma-informed care. Other medical centers – particularly those outside of Manhattan, or unaffiliated with the Health + Hospitals system – don’t have access to a trauma-informed advocate.

Councilmember Mercedes Narcisse, who represents parts of Brooklyn including Bergen Beach, Canarsie and Sheepshead Bay, said trauma-informed care includes making more comprehensive medical exams, emergency STI testing and counseling available to all New Yorkers.

“But trauma-informed care is more than just providing medical care,” Narcisse continued. “It means creating a safe and supportive environment that recognizes and responds to the unique needs of each victim.”

Amber Zhao, who does volunteer advocacy work at the Crime Victims Treatment Center, said she’s worked with sexual assault victims who felt as if their doctors weren’t taking them seriously or had questions they were too afraid to ask anyone else.

“Even though I was there, the survivors' care and experience in the emergency department was still severely compromised due to the doctor's unwillingness to treat a patient with trauma,” Zhao said.

There is almost no funding in the city’s budget for these sexual assault support groups, Miles said, with the exception of discretionary spending doled out by members of the City Council.

“I’m going to be honest with you, it is not enough,” she continued.