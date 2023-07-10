Thousands of travelers were left scrambling in New York City and the Hudson Valley on Monday morning after a thunderstorm brought flash flooding overnight that crippled key parts of the region’s transportation networks.

Train tracks along the Hudson River were inundated with water, forcing Amtrak to suspend service between Albany and New York City and Metro-North to halt between Croton-Harmon and Poughkeepsie.

Metro-North President Catherine Rinaldi said during an interview on CBS 880 that her team was working to provide some limited bus service for commuters who cannot travel due to the flooded tracks, and noted it would likely take until Tuesday before they're cleared.

"It feels a lot like Ida," said Rinaldi. "There's two tracks up there, one of them is experiencing washout conditions... The stone, the ballast underneath, is actually washed away."

Sunday’s flooding also jammed up Metro-North’s Wassaic Branch on the Harlem Line, which was suspended north of the Southeast station. The MTA said shuttle buses would replace the train service.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said roads were closed Monday morning in areas of Westchester, Orange, Ulster, Putnam, Dutchess and Rockland Counties. The Popolopen Bridge in Highland Falls was also flooded and impassable, Hochul said.

The city’s three major airports — JFK, LaGuardia and Newark — reported more delays and cancellations than any other airport in the country, according to Flight Aware. By 11 a.m. on Monday, the three airports reported a combined 304 flight delays and 262 cancellations, according to the website.