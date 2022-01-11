In the first moments of Sunday morning’s deadly Bronx fire, Mohamed Trawalley stood behind his front door, deciding whether he should take his family and flee their home of nearly a decade.

He heard neighbors above and below him, their faces pressed to windows, gasping for air. Others on his floor would later describe bodies laying motionless in the hallway, overcome with smoke inhalation.

Trawalley, a registered nurse who’d just returned from his overnight shift in the city’s pandemic-plagued hospital system, knew to remain calm. As one of the worst fires in the city’s history unfolded around them, he said he, his wife and his two daughters, aged 8 and 16, remained inside the apartment in quiet prayer.

“Tragedies happen, and when they do, you have to know that you have no control over them,” he told WNYC/Gothamist. “What you have control over is your action during the tragedy.”

Trawalley and his family were unharmed, but the fire at Twin Parks North West in the Bronx’s Fordham Heights section claimed at least 17 lives by Monday morning, seriously injured dozens more and displaced hundreds from their homes. Officials are still piecing together the fire's origins, saying only they believe it was sparked at around 11:00 a.m. by a faulty space heater, and exacerbated by a malfunctioning door that failed to automatically close and contain the smoke.