As new guidance from Mayor Eric Adams’ office gives law enforcement more power to take people to the hospital against their will, experts, advocates and the city’s largest police union worry officers are unprepared for the task. They say a policy that is supposed to help people in need of treatment could instead cause more harm. Police were already allowed to force someone to go to the hospital for a psychological assessment if they believed the person posed a threat of serious harm — a policy that results in hundreds of civilian complaints each year. Under the new directive, announced by Adams on Tuesday, the definition of “serious harm” has grown to include people who clinicians or police believe are unable to meet their own “basic human needs.” The Police Benevolent Association, which represents rank-and-file officers, urged the city to provide “extremely clear guidance and training.” “We need our leaders to back us up when we carry out these duties,” PBA President Patrick J. Lynch said in a statement. “And — above all — we need our leaders to recognize that each new responsibility is a strain on our severely understaffed, overworked and underpaid ranks.” The policy change comes at a time of heightened fears about public safety as the city grapples with a pandemic-era crime surge. While shootings and homicides are down this year and overall crime levels are far below the last century’s historic highs, police data show transit crime and most other major felonies are up. Several high-profile random acts of violence involving people seemingly in the throes of mental crisis — including the fatal shoving of a woman onto the subway tracks in January — have stoked fears and increased pressure for Adams to take action. “This culture of uncertainty has led to untold suffering and deep frustration. It cannot continue,” the mayor said at a press conference Tuesday announcing the new directive. “We need to change that culture and clarify our expectations.” But it’s unclear at this point what criteria officers will be trained to consider when deciding whether someone qualifies for an involuntary hospital transport. The NYPD said in a statement that it is “currently in the process of aligning its policy, guidance and training in conformance with the mayor’s directive.”

The NYPD patrol guide currently instructs officers to use “crisis communication techniques” to try to convince people to go to the hospital voluntarily. The policy tells officers to slow down encounters with people experiencing a mental health crisis, so that they have time to de-escalate the situation. It also recommends that officers maintain a safe distance — ideally 20 feet or more. Force is only supposed to be used “when it is reasonable to prevent serious physical injury or death.” Following calls to better train officers for encounters with people experiencing mental illness, the NYPD rolled out a curriculum used at many departments across the country called Crisis Intervention Team training, or CIT. But the department paused the program during the pandemic. According to the Mayor’s Office of Community Health, about 16,000 officers have gone through the training — out of more than 33,000. Don Kamin, who helped the state develop its CIT training for law enforcement agencies outside of New York City, said even officers with de-escalation training can ramp up tensions when someone is in emotional distress. “The mere presence of the police can escalate a situation even before they have a chance to say or do anything,” he said. “And, quite frankly, not every police officer has, nor should have, the ability to work with individuals in distress in the first place.”